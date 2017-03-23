Fatal Crash on 110 Freeway

By City News Service

A 40-year-old motorist, possibly driving drunk, was killed Sunday when he lost control of his pickup truck on the Arroyo Seco parkway (Route 110) near Highland Park, and his pickup truck smashed into a tree.

The crash was on the southbound 110 Freeway at Avenue 43 at 4:25 a.m., the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver was a Pasadena man, at the wheel of a red 1989 Toyota pickup truck. The CHP said he made an unsafe curve, and hit the right side of the freeway.

The pickup truck continued up an embankment and struck a tree. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, he had no passengers aboard.

“The investigation is ongoing and alcohol consumption by the driver may be a factor in this collision,” the CHP reported.

The CHP’s Los Angeles office asked anyone who saw the crash to call them at (213) 744-2331.

Comments