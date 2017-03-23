Browse > Home / Boyle Heights, City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, News Briefs / Man Fatally Shot

Man Fatally Shot

By City News Service

A man was fatally shot Monday in Boyle Heights.

The shooting occurred about 7 a.m. at Eighth and Fresno streets, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man, who was in his 30s, died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. His name was withheld, pending family notification.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by admin · Filed Under Boyle Heights, City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, News Briefs 

March 23, 2017  Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.

Comments

Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.





 characters available

Copyright © 2017 Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Inc. ·