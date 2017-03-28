Man Found Dead in Montebello Church Parking Lot

By City News Service

Authorities Tuesday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Montebello.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene in the 800 block of Garfield Avenue near the Pomona (60) Freeway at 8:56 p.m. Monday by the Montebello Fire Department, said Deputy Kimberly Alexander of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which is assisting Montebello police in the investigation.

Responding officers were directed to the parking lot of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, where they discovered the man unresponsive in a vehicle that had been in a slight collision in the lot, according to Alexander and reports from the scene.

The victim was slumped over with numerous gunshot wounds to the upper body, Alexander said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

Witnesses told NBC4 it was their vehicle that the man crashed into and when they looked inside, it appeared the man had been shot. Another witness told the station that he heard at least three gunshots.

A description of the shooter was not available.

