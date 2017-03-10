Man Shot in Boyle Heights

By City News Services

(CNS) – A man was shot in his stomach Sunday in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, authorities said.

It happened at 10:08 p.m. in an alley north of the intersection of Cesar Chavez Avenue and Soto Street, Sgt. A. Aldegarie of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Station said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, Aldegarie said.

Suspect information was not available, he said.

