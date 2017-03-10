Massive Multi-Media Art Installation Opens Saturday in Lincoln Heights

The ‘14th Factory’ features works by 16 artists in 150,000 square-foot warehouse.

By EGP Staff Report

The massive multi-media, interactive “14th Factory” art installation opens Saturday in Lincoln Heights, in a transformed 150,000 square-foot industrial warehouse across from the Old City Jail and the Los Angeles River.

The installation is the work of Hong Kong-based British artist Simon Birth, creator of the nonprofit 14th Factory Foundation that says it produces “art experiences that serve as vehicles for social change.”

People familiar to the area often referred to property as the “MAGA Building,” a reference to the bright blue awning with MAGA logo over the entrance to the San Fernando Street side of the nearly 3-acre warehouse and office space located just south of Figueroa Street. The back of the property, and the entrance to the exhibition is on Avenue 19, across from the former Lincoln Heights Jail.

The site’s transformation, under way for months, strips bare its non-descript industrial character, replacing it with what the curators call a “mystic universe” that “weaves together elements of popular culture — science fiction, punk music, graphic novels, and film — with critical re-examinations of social and historical narratives, especially interconnections between East and West,” which coincidently coincides with the property’ own history.

From its opening in 1910 until the early 1980s, the property was home to manufacturers of American sliced bread, then to an importer of Vietnamese and Chinese food products before being sold in 2016.

According to the 14th Factory website, visitors to the 14th Factory installation – which runs through April 30 – will be taken on a journey through 14 interlinked spaces comprised of video, installation, sculpture, paintings and performance featuring works by sixteen interdisciplinary artists from China, Hong Kong, the U.S., United Kingdom and Canada.

The 14th Factory Pop-Up Space is at 440 N. Ave 19, L.A. (Lincoln Heights) 90031.Tickets range from $15 in advance to $18 at the door, unless you happen to live in the 90031 zip code, which means you can get it for free if you bring along a driver’s license for entry. Donate-What-You-Can at the door every Thursday and 3rd Sunday of the month, no online tickets available. March 11 open 10am-10pm; hours vary, closed Mondays. For more information, to buy tickets, visit the14thfactory.com.

Comments