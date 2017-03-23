Payment Plan Offered for Parking Citations
By City News Service
The Los Angeles Department of Transportation reminded residents Tuesday of a newly implemented Installment Payment Plan that allows qualified motorists to pay for their parking citations over a three-month period.
The program began on March 13, and IPPs are available for motorists whose financial situation is confirmed as a “very low-income” household by using guidelines established by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
LADOT said that IPPs do not cancel parking fines, but allow for a first installment of 40 percent, followed by two installments of 30 percent of the total.
The new program also no longer requires motorists to go through a hearing to get on an installment plan. They can simply request the plan after receiving a citation.
A request for an IPP can be made by visiting www.lacity-parking.org.Print This Post
March 23, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.