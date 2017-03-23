Payment Plan Offered for Parking Citations

By City News Service

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation reminded residents Tuesday of a newly implemented Installment Payment Plan that allows qualified motorists to pay for their parking citations over a three-month period.

The program began on March 13, and IPPs are available for motorists whose financial situation is confirmed as a “very low-income” household by using guidelines established by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

LADOT said that IPPs do not cancel parking fines, but allow for a first installment of 40 percent, followed by two installments of 30 percent of the total.

The new program also no longer requires motorists to go through a hearing to get on an installment plan. They can simply request the plan after receiving a citation.

A request for an IPP can be made by visiting www.lacity-parking.org.

