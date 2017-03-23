Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Car

By City News Service

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Wednesday in the Boyle Heights area, police said.

Ramon Guerrero, 61, of Los Angeles was hit by the car shortly before 6 a.m. as he crossed the street in a crosswalk at Olympic Boulevard and Orme Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Guerrero died at a hospital.

The motorist, 49-year-old Fredy Guirao of Los Angeles, stopped at the scene and was interviewed by police but was not arrested.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor in the collision,” a police statement said.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Officer Juan Mendoza at (213) 833-3713; Detective Felix Padilla at (213) 486-0753 or (877) LAPD-247.

Comments