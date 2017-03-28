Pedestrian Struck in Montebello
By City News Service
A pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehicle Tuesday in Montebello and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The accident occurred at Garfield Avenue and Whittier Boulevard early this afternoon, the Montebello Police Department reported.
The person, whose name and age were not immediately released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.Print This Post
March 28, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.