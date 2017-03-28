Pedestrian Struck in Montebello

By City News Service

A pedestrian was struck by a commercial vehicle Tuesday in Montebello and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The accident occurred at Garfield Avenue and Whittier Boulevard early this afternoon, the Montebello Police Department reported.

The person, whose name and age were not immediately released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Traffic was routed away from the area while an investigation was conducted.

