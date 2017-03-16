Search Continues for Gunman in Drive-By Shooting
By City News Service
LOS ANGELES – Police searched Tuesday for a gunman involved in a drive-by shooting that wounded a 17-year-old boy in the Sanford neighborhood of Los Angeles south of Boyle Heights.
The shooting was reported around 11:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and South Indiana Street, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, she said.
A description of the car or the suspect was not immediately available.
The shooting was believed to be gang-related, Preciado said.
