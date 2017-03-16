Browse > Home / Boyle Heights, City of Los Angeles, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, News Briefs / Search Continues for Gunman in Drive-By Shooting

Search Continues for Gunman in Drive-By Shooting

By City News Service

LOS ANGELES  – Police searched Tuesday for a gunman involved in a drive-by shooting that wounded a 17-year-old boy in the Sanford neighborhood of Los Angeles south of Boyle Heights.

The shooting was reported around 11:10 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and South Indiana Street, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division. The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, she said.

A description of the car or the suspect was not immediately available.

The shooting was believed to be gang-related, Preciado said.

 

 

