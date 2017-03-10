Suspect Charged with Murder, Felony Hit-and-Run

By City News Service

A 32-year-old man was arraigned Tuesday on murder, felony hit-and-run and felony driving under the influence charges in connection with a crash in Maywood that injured two men in their 20s, one of them fatally.

Leopoldo Acuna Leon is accused of crashing into several vehicles and the two victims about 2:30 p.m. Friday on 59th Place near Heliotrope Avenue and trying to run from the scene, according to Lt. Samuel Arellano of the sheriff’s East Los Angeles Station.

Leon was collared by a Maywood city employee who held him until deputies arrived, Arellano said.

Both victims, ages 28 and 24, were taken to a hospital, where the older man was pronounced dead, according to Arellano.

The 24-year-old was treated for minor injuries and released.

Leon is being held without bail, Arellano said.

It’s unclear if he entered a plea.

