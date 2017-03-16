Three Killed in I-5 Wrong Way Crash

By City News Service

COMMERCE – The coroner’s office Tuesday identified a woman killed along with two men in a head-on crash triggered by a wrong way motorist on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Commerce.

The crash occurred at 5:20 a.m. Sunday on the northbound Santa Ana Freeway, south of Slauson Avenue, said California Highway Patrol Officer E. Latham.

A man was driving a 2015 Mini Cooper S southbound in the northbound number 4 lane, changed to the number 3 lane and collided head-on with a 1998 Ford Econoline 350 driven by a female with a male passenger, Latham said. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was identified by the coroner’s office as Quanlinh Phillips, 53, of Santa Ana. The identity of her passenger is not known.

The driver of the Mini Cooper was identified earlier by the coroner’s office as John Perez, 29, of Downey.

The northbound freeway was closed for more than three hours while an investigation was conducted.

Comments