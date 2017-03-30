Tuesday’s 34th Congressional Special Election is a Rare Chance for New Leadership

By EGP News

On Tuesday, April 4, a Special Election will be held to fill the 34th Congressional seat left vacant when Xavier Becerra became California’s attorney general.

It’s the first opportunity in a very long time that the election will not be dominated by a well-funded and popular incumbent, giving a real fighting chance for someone new to represent the district that happens to be one of the most diversely populated – at least ethnically if not politically or ideologically – in the region.

The list of candidates vying for the seat is long, with 23 on the actual ballot and one approved write-in candidate hoping to make it to a run off, if not win the seat outright.

While it is usually Eastern Group Publications/EGP News’ policy to endorse at the Primary Election stage, we are not making an endorsement at this time.

With seats in the House of Representatives so rarely open, many not for decades, EGP believes it’s important that every candidate in this race be allowed to run on her or his own merits and platform, unencumbered by the endorsements that usually come in early and favor the most politically connected candidates.

That being said, we are very excited by the crop of new candidates inspired to run for office for the first time. Many have deep roots as activists in our local communities, acting as agents of change.

Forums and meet the candidates events have been held across the 34th District during this highly condensed campaign season; video recordings of those sessions are on the Facebook pages of several local neighborhood councils.

Today, we are endorsing hope for a large voter turnout. We ask that all registered voters take their obligation to vote as seriously as the candidates running for the 34th Congressional District.

If no candidate receives 50 percent plus one of the vote total, the two highest vote-getters will face off in a June runoff. If that happens, EGP will make an endorsement at that time.

In the meantime, we wish all the candidates good luck.

Comments