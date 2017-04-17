Bell Gardens PD Looking for Man Who Tried to Lure Teen into Truck
By City News Service
Bell Gardens police Monday sought public help to find a man who tried to coax a 14-year-old girl into his truck.
According to police, the girl was standing on the sidewalk in the 5900 block of Live Oak Street about 2 p.m. on April 10 when a “suspicious man” drove alongside her in a white truck.
“The man attempted to coax the child into his vehicle by asking her to come with him,” according to a police statement.
The girl ran away, and the police department was notified the following day. The truck was described as white with a light green bed.
The man was described as Hispanic, about 30-35 years old, with a thin build and a black beard. He was wearing dark sunglasses.
