Bell Gardens PD Looking for Man Who Tried to Lure Teen into Truck

By City News Service

Bell Gardens police Monday sought public help to find a man who tried to coax a 14-year-old girl into his truck.

According to police, the girl was standing on the sidewalk in the 5900 block of Live Oak Street about 2 p.m. on April 10 when a “suspicious man” drove alongside her in a white truck.

“The man attempted to coax the child into his vehicle by asking her to come with him,” according to a police statement.

The girl ran away, and the police department was notified the following day. The truck was described as white with a light green bed.

The man was described as Hispanic, about 30-35 years old, with a thin build and a black beard. He was wearing dark sunglasses.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police.

