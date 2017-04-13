Community Calendar: April 13, 2017 – April 19, 2017

By EGP News

Friday, April 14

8:30am-5pm–Opening Two-Day Conference on Works of Acclaimed Mexican Writer Alfonso Reyes at Cal State L.A. Event celebrates 2017: Year of Mexico in Los Angeles. Features 8 speakers from Mexico, France & U.S. discussing Reyes’ poetry, essays literary theory. Open to the public/Free admission. Continues Sat., April 15. Cal State located at 5151 State University Dr. LA, 90032. Public parking top level of Parking Structure C. For more info & complete schedule, visit http://alfonsoreyesatcalstatela.blogspot.com/.

5pm–Replica of Vietnam Memorial Wall Exhibit Opening Day Ceremony at Montebello City Park. The Exhibition will remain open 24-hours a day through 8am on Monday, April 17. Free admission. City Park is located at 1401 W. Whittier Blvd. For more information, call Cmdr. Avalos at (714) 732-0914 or Manny Salidvar at (562) 777-6606.

5-8pm–Free Know Your Rights” Workshop at Hollenbeck Middle School in El Monte presented by Rep. Grace Napolitano. Speakers from CHIRLA, Catholic Charities AILA (American Immigration Lawyers Association) will explain how to handle an encounter with ICE, what to do if someone is detained, and be available to answer individual questions. Location: Grace T. Black Auditorium, 3130 Tyler Ave, El Monte. For more info, call Elena Robles at (626) 350-0150.

Saturday, April 15

9:30am-12:30pm–Free Income Tax Preparation & Filing at the Lincoln Heights Library. Service by VITA at Cal State LA. First come, first served. Bring valid CA Driver’s License, ID, or Passport; Social Security Cards & birthdates for taxpayer, spouse & dependents; All Tax documents; Blank “voided” check for direct deposit of refund. If possible, complete copy of last year’s Income Tax Returns. Both spouses must be present for joint returns. Library located at 2530 Workman S, LA 90031. Call (323) 226-1692 for more details.

11am–Heritage Square Museum 13th Annual Vintage Fashion Show and Tea. Beautiful period costumes & vintage gowns; afternoon buffet tea, shopping. Tickets: Adults $30/ Ages 6-10 $15 (advance sale only). Museum is located at 3800 Homer St. in L.A., adjacent to the 110 Fwy, For more info, visit http://heritagesquare.org/

12-5pm–Annual Blessing of the Animals Presented by Olvera St. Merchants & El Pueblo Historical Monument in the historic plaza. Bring your animals to be blessed by Archbishop Jose Gomez during the pre-Easter tradition that dates back to 17th Century Spain. Beautiful pageantry; entertainment and more. Free admission. El pueblo is located at 125 Paseo de la Plaza, Downtown L.A. 90012. For more info, visit El Pueblo Historical Monument on Facebook.

2-3pm–Bully Prevention Workshop at the Bell Gardens Library. Do you know what bullying is & how to stop it? Learn what to do if being bullied & how to be part of the solution. Children ages 6-12: parents & caregivers welcome. Library located at 7110 S. Garfield Ave. Bell Gardens, CA 90201. For more information, call (562) 927-1309.

Monday, April 17

4pm–Make a Robot at the Arroyo Seco Library in Highland Park. Create Shybot – a robot that runs away from light- with L.A. Makerspace. Ages 7 & up. Library located at 6145 N. Figueroa St. LA 90042. Registration Required: call (323) 255-0537 or sign up at the reference desk.

Tuesday, April 18

8:30-10am– Free “Know Your Rights” Workshop at Hollenbeck Middle School in East L.A. Learn how to prepare for Pres. Trump’s immigration actions. Workshops will discuss: Your legal rights; relationship between LAPD & ICE; legal resources & how to handle stress & anxiety. Hollenbeck is located at 2510 E. 6th St, L.A. 90023. For more info, call the office of Assemblyman Miguel Santiago at (213) 620-4646.

4pm–Free Día de los Niños Craft Activity at Aroyo Seco Library in Highland Park. Children & teens, create a craft with an instructor from LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes! Library located at 6145 N. Figueroa St. LA 90042. For more info, call (323) 255-0537.

6-7pm–De Armas Tomar: Women During the Mexican Revolution at the East LA Library. Dr. Arjona highlights the participation of women in the Mexican Revolution, through Corridos, photographs & anecdotes. Free admission. Adults. Library is located at 4837 E. 3rd St. LA 90022. For more info, call (323) 264-0155.

Wednesday, April 19

5:30-7:30pm–Free “Know Your Rights” Workshop at Roosevelt High School in East L.A. Learn how to prepare for Pres. Trump’s immigration actions. Workshops will discuss: Your legal rights; relationship between LAPD & ICE; legal resources & how to handle stress & anxiety. Roosevelt is located at 456 S. Matthews St. LA 90033. For more info, call the office of Assemblyman Miguel Santiago at (213) 620-4646.

Upcoming

Screening of Emmy Award-Winning Film: Mendez v. Westminster: For All the Children April 20 at LA Plaza in Downtown LA. Seven years before Brown vs. Board of Education, the 1947 case made California the first U.S. state to end school segregation. Join conversation with filmmaker & producer Sandra Robbie. LA Plaza is located at 501 N. Main St. LA 90012. For more info, call (888) 488-8083 or visit http://lapca.org/ Take any Metro Rail or Bus Line to Union Station. www.metro.net

Celebrate Earth Day At Spring Break Open House April 20 at the Montebello Library. Drop in for books, information, art activities, handouts & surprises. Ages 4 & up. Time: 2-4pm. Library located at 1550 W. Beverly Blvd, Montebello 90640. For more information, call (323) 722-6551.

Be a Job Ready Teen Workshop April 21 at the Lincoln Heights Library. Learn how to dress for success and develop interview skills in order to face that first job interview. Time: 4pm. Library located at 2530 Workman S, LA 90031. Call (323) 226-1692 for more details.

Commerce Earth Day Art Show April 22 at the Senior Center. Show appreciation for planet earth with artwork made from recycled material. Veterans Library accepting submissions through April 8.. Event will feature arts & crafts workshops using recycled items. Time: 10am-1pm. Center is located at 2555 Commerce Way. For info, call (562) 927-1516.

Aztec Stories with Michael Heralda April 24 at the Arroyo Seco Library. Explore indigenous Mexican instruments, stories & poetry. Enjoy a feast of music, language & art and learn a few simple phrases in Nahautl, the language of the Aztecs. Time: 4pm. Library located at 6145 N. Figueroa St. LA (Highland Park) 90042. For more info, call (323) 255-0537.

Plática at LA Plaza: Demanding Dignity and Fighting for Respect April 27 at 7pm. USC Prof. Dr. George J. Sanchez discusses the high school walkouts of 1968 & relationship between black & brown students in East L.A. during the Chicano Movimiento & African American Civil Rights Movement. LA Plaza is located at 501 N. Main St. LA 90012. For more info, call (888) 488-8083 or visit http://lapca.org/ Take any Metro Rail or Bus Line to Union Station. www.metro.net

Comments