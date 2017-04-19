Community Calendar: April 20, 2017 – April 26, 2017

By EGP News

Today, Thursday, April 20

2-4pm–Celebrate Earth Day At Spring Break Open House at the Montebello Library. Drop in for books, information, art activities, handouts & surprises. Ages 4 & up. Time: 2-4pm. Library located at 1550 W. Beverly Blvd, Montebello 90640. For more information, call (323) 722-6551.

7pm–Screening of Emmy Award-Winning Film: Mendez v. Westminster: For All the Children at LA Plaza in Downtown LA. Seven years before Brown vs. Board of Education, the 1947 case made California the first U.S. state to end school segregation. Join conversation with filmmaker & producer Sandra Robbie. LA Plaza is located at 501 N. Main St. LA 90012. For more info, call (888) 488-8083 or visit http://lapca.org/ Take any Metro Rail or Bus Line to Union Station. www.metro.net

Friday, April 21

4pm–Be a Job Ready Teen Workshop at the Lincoln Heights Library. Learn how to dress for success and develop interview skills in order to face that first job interview. Library located at 2530 Workman S, LA 90031. Call (323) 226-1692 for more details.

6:30-9:30pm–“Wild in the City” Exhibit Opening Reception at El Tranquilo Gallery on Olvera Street. Features artist whose works explore the interface between nature, suburbs & cities. Exhibit runs through May 26. Free admission. Gallery is located at W-19A. For more info, visit El Pueblo on Facebook.

Saturday, April 22

10am-1pm–Commerce Earth Day Art Show at the Senior Center. Show appreciation for planet earth with artwork made from recycled material. Event will feature arts & crafts workshops using recycled items. Time: 10am-1pm. Center is located at 2555 Commerce Way. For info, call (562) 927-1516.

Sunday, April 23

9am-12pm–Earth Day LA River Bike Ride & Resource Fair at John Anson Ford Park Bell Gardens. Join the round trip bike along the river from the park to Circle Park in South Gate. Learn how to protect the environment at the resource fair. John Anson Ford Park is located at 000 Park Lane. For more info, contact Assembly Speaker Rendon’s office at (562) 529-3250.

10am-2pm–7th Annual aKite Fest at Ascot Park in El Sereno. Fly your Kite with friends & neighbors. Enjoy great family fun, kids activities, music & more. Free kites & snacks for the kids while supplies last. Ascot Park is located at 4371 Multnomah St., LA 9002. For more info, visit the LA-32 Neighborhood Council at www.la32nc.org or on Facebook.

1-5pm–Center for the Arts Eagle Rock 13th Annual Art Auction. Art, Music, Libations to support local art programs. Admission: $35. Center for the Arts is located at —-. For more information, visit www.cfaer.org or call (323) 561-3044, ext. 223.

Monday, April 24

4pm–Aztec Stories with Michael Heralda at the Arroyo Seco Library. Explore indigenous Mexican instruments, stories & poetry. Enjoy a feast of music, language & art and learn a few simple phrases in Nahautl, the language of the Aztecs. Time: 4pm. Library located at 6145 N. Figueroa St. LA (Highland Park) 90042. For more info, call (323) 255-0537.

Upcoming

Plática at LA Plaza: Demanding Dignity and Fighting for Respect April 27 at 7pm. USC Prof. Dr. George J. Sanchez discusses the high school walkouts of 1968 & relationship between black & brown students in East L.A. during the Chicano Movimiento & African American Civil Rights Movement. LA Plaza is located at 501 N. Main St. LA 90012. For more info, call (888) 488-8083 or visit http://lapca.org/ Take any Metro Rail or Bus Line to Union Station. www.metro.net

City of LA Youth Fishing Derby Saturday, April 29 at Lincoln Park. Free and open to boys and girls 15 and under. Equipment, (rods, reels, tackle & bait) provided for those who don’t have their own. Pole rental requires valid ID. Park is located at 3501 Valley Blvd., LA 90031. For more information, call (213) 847-1726 or (562) 865-3764.

Keep It Clean Highland Park Workshop April 29 at Buchanon Elementary School: 5024 Buchanan St., LA 90042. Breakfast at 8am followed by MyLA311 App training; Clean up & report dumped furniture & graffiti; report back & lunch for volunteers. Time: 8am-12:30pm. For more info, call CD-1 Conrado Terrazas at (323) 550-1538.

Arbor Day Celebration April 29 at Hollenbeck Park. Help City Plants, Councilman Huizar, LA Recreation & Parks & DWP plant trees. Events includes a resource fair, music, food. Time: 8:30am-1pm. Park located at 415 S. St. Louis St. LA 90033. For more info, visit: tinyurl.com/ArborDay2017 .

Caltrans Public Hearing May 2 on the SR-110 (Arroyo Seco Parkway) Safety Enhancement Project Draft EIR. Learn what ‘s being planned for SR-110 (Pasadena Freeway) to improve motorist & worker safety. Location: Ramona Hall Community Center: 4580 N. Figueroa St, LA 90065. For more information, visit www.dot.ca.gov/d or call (213) 897-0357.

Comments