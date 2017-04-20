Consumers Warned Not to Use Certain Skin Creams

Por

The California Department of Public Health is warning consumers to avoid certain skin creams that have been found to contain high levels of mercury.

The CDPH listed La Tia Mána and an unlabeled cream as products that recently tested positive for high levels of the toxic chemical. Both products were sold by flea market vendors in California.

Regular or prolonged exposure to mercury can result in mercury poising. Symptoms include irritability, depression, nervousness, difficulty concentrating or remembering, fatigue, tremors, shaking or weakness, tingling or numbness in hands, feet or around the mouth.

There have been no reports of illnesses associated with these specific products; however, similar skin creams containing mercury have previously been associated with health issues nationwide.

For more information, contact the California Poison Control System at (800) 222-1222, or the California Safe Cosmetics Program’s hotline at (877) 325-3223.

Comments