Grand Opening Celebration of Los Angeles Historic Park, a California State Park

By EGP News

Saturday, April 22

10am–Grand Opening Celebration of Los Angeles Historic Park, a California State Park in downtown L.A. Free day-long celebration of music, performance, family-friendly activities & food trucks. Musical Performances by Grammy Award-winning QUETZAL, MILCK (Connie Lim of Washington DC Women’s March), Subsuelo, Shaolin Monks and more. Park is locaed at 1245 N. Spring St. LA 90012. Parking limited; Bike or take Gold Line to the Chinatown Gold Line Station. For more info, visit http://lashp.com/

Comments