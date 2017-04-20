It Wouldn’t Be a Holiday Without Friends of Salazar Park Giving Again

By EGP Staff Report

Not a holiday goes by without the Friends of Salazar Park (FSPS) senior volunteers reaching out to local needy families to make their celebration just a little more enjoyable. The nonprofit, all volunteer group, continued the tradition last Saturday, April 13, giving out baskets of food they collected or donated, and hams provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Pictured: The Cabrera family (center) receives food and other gifts from volunteers, including: FSPS lead advisor Chris Mojica, FSPS volunteers Sylvia Ortiz, Guadalupe Romero, and Angelina Gonzalez; Deputy Jerry Garcia and Jaime Rodriguez with the LULAC-Greater LA County Council.

Comments