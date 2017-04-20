Man Who TargeElderly Victims in Lottery Scam Sentenced

By City News Service

A South Los Angeles man who masterminded a lottery scam that targeted senior citizens with promises of cash prizes and cars – as long as they first paid taxes and fees – was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison.

Carl Dean Bullock, 65, will also pay at least $45,700 in restitution to his victims, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He pleaded guilty in February to mail and wire fraud charges before U.S. District Judge George H. Wu.

Bullock was indicted last summer by a federal grand jury in Los Angeles on 13 counts of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said Bullock would tell his mostly elderly victims that they had won large lottery or sweepstakes prizes and, in order to obtain their “winnings,” would need to send money to pay for taxes, fees and other expenses.

Hoping to collect the winnings, victims sent money via wire transfer, money orders and cash.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call police.

Comments