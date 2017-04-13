Metro Signs Deal to Buy Subway Trains from China Railway

By EGP Staff Report

Los Angeles County transportation officials sealed the deal on a $178 million, 64 rail car purchase from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Ltd. during a signing ceremony Wednesday at the Red Line Station at Union Station.

Coupled with up to five options to buy additional subway cars, the total value of the contract is 282 cars for $647 million.

As part of the agreement, China Railway will purchase a facility in the L.A. region where it will manufacture major components for propulsion, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems, according to a Metro statement.

“Manufacturing the subway cars’ exterior shell will take place in the company’s facility in Changchun, China, and final assembly will be done in Springfield, Massachusetts,” said Metro, adding that the contract “exceeds the federal government’s ‘Buy America’ provisions, which require 60 percent of component parts be American-made.”

“We are confident that our contract with CRRC will produce the best, highest quality rail vehicles that our customers expect and deserve,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington, who pointed out that with three major rail lines concurrently under construction, “Metro is leading a transit infrastructure revolution in L.A. County.”

“Our strategic investments today will enable us to easily accommodate tens of thousands of future Metro customers,” Washington said.

Comments