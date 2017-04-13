Metro Signs Deal to Buy Subway Trains from China Railway
By EGP Staff Report
Los Angeles County transportation officials sealed the deal on a $178 million, 64 rail car purchase from China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation Ltd. during a signing ceremony Wednesday at the Red Line Station at Union Station.
Coupled with up to five options to buy additional subway cars, the total value of the contract is 282 cars for $647 million.
As part of the agreement, China Railway will purchase a facility in the L.A. region where it will manufacture major components for propulsion, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and lighting systems, according to a Metro statement.
“Manufacturing the subway cars’ exterior shell will take place in the company’s facility in Changchun, China, and final assembly will be done in Springfield, Massachusetts,” said Metro, adding that the contract “exceeds the federal government’s ‘Buy America’ provisions, which require 60 percent of component parts be American-made.”
“We are confident that our contract with CRRC will produce the best, highest quality rail vehicles that our customers expect and deserve,” said Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington, who pointed out that with three major rail lines concurrently under construction, “Metro is leading a transit infrastructure revolution in L.A. County.”
“Our strategic investments today will enable us to easily accommodate tens of thousands of future Metro customers,” Washington said.Print This Post
April 13, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.