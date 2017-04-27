No. of Uninsured Latinos Persists, Despite Overall Decline

Highest rate among adults living below federal poverty line.

By City News Service

The percentage of adults in Los Angeles County without health insurance has declined to under one million, but disparities persist among low-income Latinos, according to a survey released Tuesday by the county Department of Public Health.

The decline – from 1.7 million adults in 2011 to 750,000 adults in 2015 – was seen in both men and women, all racial and ethnic groups, all age groups, and all geographic areas of the county.

A slight decline was also seen among children less than 18 years old, from 5 percent in 2011 to 3.4 percent in 2015, continuing a steady decline since 2002, when 10.1 percent of the county’s children lacked health insurance, the report shows.

“These statistics represent great news for the county,” said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, director of the county public health agency. “We know that having health insurance coverage is an essential step in ensuring people get the medical care they need, including access to preventive services.”

Despite the favorable trends, large disparities in the uninsured persist in the county. The percentage of adults who were uninsured in 2015 was more than three times higher in small communities in the southern and eastern parts of the county, according to the survey.

The percentage of uninsured was also higher among Latino adults at 17.3 percent than among Asians at 7.3 percent, whites at 6.4 percent and African-American adults at 6.1 percent.

Among Latinos, the percentage of uninsured was higher among those living below the federal poverty line than among those living at or above the poverty level.

The decline in uninsured in the county is consistent with trends reported in California and nationally, and occurred during the time when the Affordable Care Act was being implemented.

In California, the implementation included expansion of Medi-Cal to cover previously ineligible adults with incomes below 138 percent of the federal poverty level, and private insurance options through Covered California for individuals and families with higher incomes.

The “Recent Trends in Health Insurance Coverage” report is available online at publichealth.lacounty.gov/ha.

