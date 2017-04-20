Pedestrian Struck by Metrolink Train

By City News Service

EAST LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck by a Metrolink train and killed Monday in East Los Angeles.

The pedestrian was struck about 9 p.m. in the area of Whiteside Street and Bonnie Beach Place, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, a dispatcher said.

