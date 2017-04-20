Pedestrian Struck by Metrolink Train
By City News Service
EAST LOS ANGELES – A pedestrian was struck by a Metrolink train and killed Monday in East Los Angeles.
The pedestrian was struck about 9 p.m. in the area of Whiteside Street and Bonnie Beach Place, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The victim, whose age and gender were not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, a dispatcher said.
Print This Post
April 20, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.