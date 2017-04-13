Reward Posted for Suspect in Postal Robberies

By City News Service

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man suspected of stealing mail from postal trucks and residential boxes in several Southland cities.

The suspect has been identified as Eduardo “Eddie’” Cruz, according to Stacia Crane, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Cruz has ties to the Long Beach, Alhambra, Glendale and East Los Angeles areas, she said.

“Based on information we have, he may be carrying a handgun, so anyone who comes in contact with him should use extreme caution,” Crane said.

Cruz is Hispanic, in his early 30s, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 195 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

The public was advised not to take action if they see him, but to call investigators at (877) 876-2455 and say “emergency.”

“All information will be kept strictly confidential,” Crane said.

