Two Critically Injured in Lincoln Heights: Sheriffs Investigating

By EGP Staff Report

The investigation into two males found critically injured today in the Lincoln Heights area, one with a gunshot wound, has led to three separate crime scenes, according to authorities.

Officers were sent to Medford and Ricardo streets at about 6:45 a.m., said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. A male was found shot and wounded at that location and was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the LAPD reported.

A second male was found suffering a “blunt force” injury about a block away on Soto Street and Valley Boulevard, and also was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. It was not immediately known if the males were adults or juveniles, police said.

Police initially said the injuries might have been connected with a traffic crash in the area, but KNX-1070 Radio is reporting the shooting may have occurred outside the area, about 1-mile east in county territory.

Los Angeles County Sheriffs’ detectives have joined the investigation, KNX-1070 reported.

The driver of the purple sedan said to be involved in the crash may have been trying to get the shooting victim to County USC hospital, according to the news report.

One of the men fled the vehicle following the crashing, collapsing about a quarter-mile away.

Police detained two men in nearby Lincoln Park, a short distance from where the injured men were found. How they are connected to the injured men is not yet clear.

Authorities have yet to speculate on a motive for the shooting.

