Vernon Utility Tax Measure Too Close to Call

By EGP News

Vernon voters narrowly rejected a utility tax measure Tuesday, according to unofficial election results, but that could change once outstanding ballots are counted.

If approved, Measure Q would raise an estimated $11 million in general fund revenue, which would allow city officials to offset the millions of dollars currently transferred to the account from the Vernon Gas & Electricity Utility Enterprise fund. The measure received 12 votes in opposition and 10 votes in favor.

Voters also re-elected Councilwoman Melissa Ybarra, who ran unopposed and received 24 of the 26 votes canvassed. Ybarra was first elected to office to serve out the remaining term of her father Michael A. Ybarra, who died September 2014. This will mark her first official five-year term.

So far, 26 of the 43 ballots submitted during the all mail-in ballot election have been counted. The remaining ballots submitted at Vernon’s two polling locations Tuesday and postmarked by Election Day are scheduled to be canvassed Monday.

Vernon has 86 registered voters.

