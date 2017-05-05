5 People Critically Injured in Vernon Car Crash
By City News Service
A two-vehicle crash in Vernon today left six people injured, five critically, police said.
The collision occurred about 1 a.m. at Vernon Avenue and Alameda Street, said Vernon police Sgt. Brandon Gray.
Paramedics transported the injured for hospital treatment, Gray said. The condition of the sixth person was not immediately known.
The cause of the crash was under investigation, Gray said.Print This Post
May 4, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.