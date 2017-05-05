5 People Critically Injured in Vernon Car Crash

By City News Service

A two-vehicle crash in Vernon today left six people injured, five critically, police said.

The collision occurred about 1 a.m. at Vernon Avenue and Alameda Street, said Vernon police Sgt. Brandon Gray.

Paramedics transported the injured for hospital treatment, Gray said. The condition of the sixth person was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was under investigation, Gray said.

