Brush Fire Threatens Homes

By City News Service

LINCOLN HEIGHTS – A 6 1/2-acre brush fire briefly threatened some homes in the Lincoln Heights area Tuesday afternoon before crews got a handle on the flames.

The fire broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of East Avenue 28 and burned uphill, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Air and ground crews had the fire out around 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

