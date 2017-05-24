Browse > Home / City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, East Los Angeles (LA City), East Los Angeles (Unincorp.), Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, Lincoln Heights, News Briefs, Northeast Sun / Brush Fire Threatens Homes

Brush Fire Threatens Homes

By City News Service

LINCOLN HEIGHTS  – A 6 1/2-acre brush fire briefly threatened some homes in the Lincoln Heights area Tuesday afternoon before crews got a handle on the flames.

The fire broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of East Avenue 28 and burned uphill, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Air and ground crews had the fire out around 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported.

