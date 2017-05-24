Brush Fire Threatens Homes
By City News Service
LINCOLN HEIGHTS – A 6 1/2-acre brush fire briefly threatened some homes in the Lincoln Heights area Tuesday afternoon before crews got a handle on the flames.
The fire broke out for unknown reasons shortly before 1 p.m. in the 500 block of East Avenue 28 and burned uphill, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Air and ground crews had the fire out around 2 p.m.
