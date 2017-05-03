Cinco de Mayo Weekend at El Pueblo/Olvera Street. Kicks off Friday

By EGP News

May 5

From 12Noon to 6pm– with free live musical & dance performances. Continues Saturday, May 6th & Sunday, May 7th with Cinco de Mayo Festival. Free cultural entertainment, food, & family activities. Time: Saturday 12pm-7pm & Sunday 9am–4pm. Olvera Street is located in Downtown LA- Across from Union Station. Take Metro trains or buses to Union Station & just cross the street.

