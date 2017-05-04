Browse > Home / City of Commerce, Commerce Comet, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, General News / Commerce Kicks Off Cinco de Mayo Festivities

Commerce Kicks Off Cinco de Mayo Festivities

By EGP News

Commerce residents celebrated Cinco de Mayor early this year, kicking off the Mexican festivities Sunday at Bristow Park.

The event featured performances by Commerce folklorico dancers, live mariachi bands, food and games.

(City of Commerce)

(City of Commerce)

