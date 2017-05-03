Community Calendar: May 5, 2017-May 11, 2017

By EGP News

Friday, May 5 – Cinco de Mayo

3:30-5:30pm–Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Learn about the Mexican celebration with music, food, crafts and games. Traditional snacks and drinks will be provided. Time: 3:30-5:30pm. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

5:30-8pm—City of Commerce Candidate Forum. The League of Women Voters and the City of commerce Industrial Council will host the forum. The 11 candidates will speak on issues and answer questions from residents. Location: City Hall Chambers, 5655 Jillson St.

Saturday, May 6

8am-3:30pm–Bird A Day at Audubon Center at Debs Park. Bird-filled day of fun includes Early Birdcount (8-10am), breakfast (10am), Art Activities, including Bird Calligraphy, Origami, Bird Hats, Birdhouses & Nature Drawing (10am-2pm), Bird-Friendly garden tour of Los Nogales Nursery & much more. Debs Park is located at Park is located at 4700 N. Griffin Ave. L.A. 90031. For info, call (323) 221-2255.

9am-3pm–Free LA County Hazardous & E-Waste Roundup in La Mirada Regional Park: Safely discard household hazardous waste: antifreeze, old medications, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, needles, syringes, lancets, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs; and e-waste such as TVs, monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. Location: Tennis Court Parking Lot, Adelfa Drive. For more information, call LA County Dept. of Public Works at 1(888) CLEAN LA or go to www.888CleanLA.com or call LA County Sanitation Districts at 1 (800) 238-0172 or www.lacsd.org.

10am-1pm–Team Kid Family, College & Career Fair at LAUSD Local District East Office: 2151 N. Soto St. LA (El Sereno) 90032. Learn about LAUSD services; colleges & universities, magnet schools. Receive college guidance and resources. Food trucks & entertainment on site. For more info, call (323) 224-3320.

10am-1pm–Homelessness Forum Presented by the League of Women Votes & LA Public Library. Join in-depth discussion of the current state of homelessness in LA and learn what you can do to help. Panelists will address specific policy and humanitarian issues facing city and county. Location:

10am-3pm–Commerce Presents “Kids are Cute Baby Show” & Operation Kid ID at Rosewood Park. Children 6 months to age 5 compete: best themed diaper, cutest nose, chubbiest cheeks, best dancer, biggest smile and more. Get help documenting kids identification. Park is located at 5600 Harbor St. For info, call (323) 887-4460.

2-3–Rafael & Katia: Cinco de Mayo Magic Show at the Bell Gardens Library. The show is full of excitement & will keep you entertained with live audience participation. For children of all ages and their families. Library is located at 7110 Garfield Ave.

Monday, May 8

4pm–Make a Robot at the Arroyo Seco Library in Highland Park. Create Clawbot – a robot that pick up objects- with L.A. Makerspace. Ages 7 & up. Library located at 6145 N. Figueroa St. LA 90042. Registration Required: call (323) 255-0537 or sign up at the reference desk.

Upcoming

Dave Winstone Presents Music of the Rock & Roll Era May 13 at the Montebello Library. Learn about its roots in the blues & influence of British invasion. Entertaining & informative program for adults & families with kids over age 10. Time: 2-3pm. Free admission. Library located at 1550 W. Beverly Blvd. For more info, call 323-722-6551.

Mother’s Day Craft May 15 at Bell Gardens Veterans Park. Create a special craft for mom. Supplies will be provided. Time: 3:30-5:30pm. Park is located at 6662 Loveland St. For info, call (562) 806-7650.

LA Sanitation Hosts “Discover Recycling” Open House May 20 at North Central District Yard. Program will feature equipment demonstrations, facility tours, information booths, recycling games, & the dynamic duo “Mr. Recycle” and sidekick “Robo Blue” as they jump into action to serve family fun, food and prizes for kids. Time: 9am-2:30pm. Yard is located at 452 N. San Fernando Rd, LA.

