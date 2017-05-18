Browse > Home / County of Los Angeles, East Los Angeles (Unincorp.), Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, News Briefs, Vernon, Vernon Sun / Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Injured

By City News Service

VERNON (CNS) – One man was killed and another was injured when a vehicle
struck a power pole in Vernon, authorities said Monday.

It was reported at 11:41 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Vernon Avenue, said Vernon police Sgt. Brandon Gray.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries, Gray said.

“We suspect DUI is involved,” he said. Power lines did not come down from the impact.

Vernon Avenue was closed between Santa Fe Avenue and Alameda Street for the investigation, Gray said.

