Firing of FBI’s Comey Raises Call for Independent Probe

By EGP Staff Report

FBI Director James Comey was abruptly fired Tuesday by President Donald Trump, raising questions about the president’s motives and new loud calls from both Republicans and Democrats for an independent prosecutor to oversee the investigation into Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential campaign.

The news broke just hours before the director was scheduled to appear at an FBI recruitment event in Los Angeles, apparently catching Comey by surprise.

“The FBI is one of our nation’s most cherished and respected institutions and today will mark a new beginning for our crown jewel of law enforcement,” Trump said.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Trump acted on the recommendations of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions, and a search for a new FBI director “will begin immediately.

” The White House released the letters recommending Comey’s firing, which were filled with scathing criticism of Comey’s leadership.

Comey was appointed to a 10-year term as director of the bureau by President Barack Obama in 2013. In that capacity, he was responsible for overseeing the FBI’s investigation of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was Secretary of State, and his role in last year’s presidential election is still the subject of debate, with Clinton partially attributing her loss to Comey’s probe.

It is only the second time an FBI director has been fired. The first was in 1993 when then President Bill Clinton fired William Sessions over allegations of ethics violations.

Comey came under additional fire Tuesday morning, when the FBI notified the Senate Judiciary Committee that Comey had misstated a key fact while recently testifying before the panel. Comey had testified that investigators found thousands of former Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s emails on the computer of her husband, Anthony Weiner, including some that contained classified information. Comey said Abedin had a habit of forwarding emails to Weiner, a disgraced congressman, possibly so he could print them, and said “hundreds and thousands” of the messages were found on Weiner’s computer.

The FBI reported Tuesday that investigators found a much smaller number of emails on Weiner’s computer, and an even smaller number — no more than 12 — contained any classified information.

News of Comey’s firing came just hours before he was set to speak at a recruitment event in Los Angeles as part of an FBI effort to boost recruitment of women and minorities.

The timing has raised concerns about possible other motives for the president’s actions, with some Democrats comparing it to former president’s Richard Nixon’s firing in 1973 of the independent prosecutor investigating Watergate scandal. Often referred to as the “Saturday Night Massacre,” Nixon’s action prompted the resignation of the Justice Department’s top two officials at the time.

“Trump does Nixon better than Nixon did Nixon,” tweeted Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, who is making a run for governor.

“President Trump’s abrupt firing of FBI Director Comey, the very person who was investigating potential coordination between the Trump Campaign and Russian authorities in the 2016 Presidential election, is outrageous and deeply concerning,” said Rep. Grace Napolitano (D-Norwalk).

“The manner and timing, two days before Director Comey was scheduled to testify before Congress, raises more questions and casts an even larger shadow over this administration,” Napolitano said.

Several media outlets, including CNN, have reported that the investigation into Russian meddling was about to lead to Grand Jury subpoenas being issued for members of the Trump administration.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House intelligence committee, accused the Trump administration of “brazenly interfering” in the investigation.

Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona renewed his call for a special committee to oversee the investigation, however, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary subcommittee investigating Russian involvement, Lindsay Graham of South Carolina said, “Given the recent controversies surrounding the director, I believe a fresh start will serve the FBI and the nation well.”

Napolitano said Tuesday that Comey’s dismissal follows a “dangerous pattern” that lends “itself to a cover-up.”

“No number of firings can shield President Trump from the truth, and it is now more urgent than ever that Congress step in and provide oversight,” said Napolitano, calling on Democrats and Republicans in Congress to establish “an independent, bipartisan commission—removed from politics—to get to the truth of the matter.

“Such a commission would go a long way to ensure the protection of our democracy from foreign agents and restore public trust in the federal government. All Americans deserve the truth and a complete account of what happened.”

