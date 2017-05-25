Homeless Advisory Group Seeking Applicants

By City News Service

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority is seeking individuals who have experienced homelessness to join an advisory group.

“The (Lived Experience Advisory Group) plays a vital role in providing the homeless lived experience perspective on much of the work we and our community partners throughout Los Angeles do with respect to ending homelessness,” according to a LAHSA statement.

LAHSA is hoping to expand the group to achieve broader geographical representation and a diverse set of perspectives, including single adults, families, transition-age youth, veterans, survivors of domestic violence, chronically homeless individuals, disabled persons and those who have re-entered the community.

The agency is also looking for demographic diversity in terms of age, race, ethnicity, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Candidates chosen to join the Lived Experience Advisory Group will not be paid, but will receive a transportation gift card. Light fare and beverages are offered at the group’s two-hour meetings, which are held the first Friday of each month.

New applicants chosen will be invited to attend the July 7 meeting.

The application deadline is June 6 and an application can be found online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZNFFM7K.

Comments