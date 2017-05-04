Immigrant Workers Moved by Show of Support

By Nancy Martinez, EGP Staff Writer

Immigrant workers must speak up against the injustices they face, said Socorro Aranda Monday as she joined the thousands of people carrying signs and chanting during May Day marches and rallies in downtown Los Angeles.

With President Trump’s constant negative portrayal of immigrants, it’s more important than ever to speak out, said the 78-year-old native of Nicaragua.

“We did not come to take anybody’s job away,” Aranda said, before accusing Trump of failing the working class.

“We are just fighting for a living wage.”

Traditionally a day to rally for workers’ rights, in recent years May 1 observances have evolved to include other social, political and civil rights issues, most notably rights for immigrants in the country illegally and for reforming U.S. immigration policies.

Monday, the focus was on resisting President Trump and his policies – on all fronts.

“We must not stand idly by and watch our country while it’s under attack,” said Maggie Reyes, 60, of Pasadena.

This year, May Day was not just about issues important to workers, but also a chance to voice opposition to the president’s rhetoric, and the consequences to those who don’t, labor attorney Glenn Rothner told EGP.

“I’m tired of Trump demonizing immigrants,” he said. “I hope the take away for leaders is that they should be running scared in 2018.”

Estimates on the number of people who took part in the May Day events vary, ranging from 15,000 to 30,000, less than a third of what organizers anticipated.

The protest march kicked off at MacArthur Park and ended with a rally at Los Angeles City Hall, where, as one speaker said, this was “not a party but a protest and a fight.”

While some protesters acknowledged it’s unlikely the president would be moved by their display of resistance, they were adamant about the importance of supporting those being targeted by his executive measures and constant attacks.

Carol Peralta, 23, marched for her parents, who immigrated to the United States from Central America.

“Our families may not be able to come out, out of fear, or they just don’t have the privilege of being able to take a day off from work, so we have to be here to represent them,” she told EGP.

Peralta said it made her hopeful to see it’s not just Latinos fighting Trump’s immigration stance.

“Even if they are not being affected by it directly, everyone can see the wrong,” she said.

But across the way, at the downtown Federal Building, a line of LAPD officers stood between May Day marchers and a group of 100 or so Trump supporters who were there to defend the president’s actions. One of their signs said it all: “Love our America and constitution or leave!”

“I’m with them,” a small boy of about 12 years old told police, pointing at the pro-Trump contingent from which he’d somehow been separated. His words, innocent as they may have been, were a poignant reminder of the gulf between the two sides.

“It shows that in their mind there is a separation, Peralta said after witnessing the exchange. “ There is a distinction for them, that ‘I’m not one of them.’”

Angered by the “hate Trump is encouraging,” Jay Ellis, 73, said he went to the march to turn his anger into something more positive.

“I’m here to support Latinos,” he told EGP, happy to see the crowds of people who poured into the streets of downtown L.A.

“It’s great to see Trump can’t stop everything,” he said.

Alvaro Reyes grew increasingly emotional as he looked out over the crowd gathered and listened to speakers rail against the wave of deportations that have shaken the immigrant community.

Reyes, a member of the United Service Workers West, said more people would have come out “but they were scared.”

“Everything Trump has done has been against Latinos and against the unions that are fighting for our rights as workers,” he pointed out.

Twenty-four-year-old Cynthia Ross works as a caregiver and is a member of Service Employees International Union 2015. Monday’s May Day protest was her first, and she said she was at first worried about her safety, but her fears subsided as she was surrounded by other Trump resisters, whether they were there to fight for Obamacare, immigrant rights, or against budget cuts.

“This has brought us together,” Ross said. “We must not let Trump break us apart.”

Sporting a ”Team Cedillo” t-shirt, Noel Salazar told EGP that our elected officials must also to stand up to the president.

“They must hold [Trump] accountable,” he said.

Dorian Adams-Wilson says she believes in the city, including it’s leaders, are in “full resist mode.”

“I want Trump to know we are going to resist everyday,” because “our lives are at stake.”

