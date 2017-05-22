LAPD Monitoring Terrorist Attack In Manchester, England

By City News Service

In light of an apparent terrorist attack today on an arena in Manchester, England, the Los Angeles Police Department is monitoring the situation and assuring residents adequate resources are deployed in an effort to keep people and public spaces safe.

“We are aware of the incident that occurred over in Manchester, England and continue to monitor that (situation) here in the department,” Officer Mike Lopez of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section said.

Lopez stressed that the department is not aware of any credible threat to the city or its public assembly venues, but is nonetheless ready to respond to anything that might arise.

“We are prepared with adequate resources for the citizens of Los Angeles and their safety,” he said.

Lopez added that the eyes and ears of residents are an invaluable resource in helping keep the community safe. He urged people to be vigilant and report anything that seems suspicious or even out of the ordinary, repeating the manta, “If you see something, say something.”

According to Greater Manchester Police, 19 people are confirmed to have been killed and about 50 others injured in an explosion at the Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande had performed.

“This is currently being treated as a terrorist incident until police know otherwise,” police announced on Twitter.

The singer was not injured, a publicist with her record label told the Los Angeles Times.

The LAPD can be reached at any hour by calling (877) LAPD-24-7.

