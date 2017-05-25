Metro Opens Secure Bike Parking Spot At Hollywood Red Line

By City News Service

A Metro Bike Hub facility now open at the Hollywood/Vine Red Line station offers parking for 64 bicycles.

The $560,000, 1,000-square-foot secure-access facility is equipped with a closed-circuit TV surveillance system and will offer peak-hour staff availability, same-day repairs, accessory sales and bike-related clinics, according to Metro.

“Hollywood and Vine, one of L.A.’s premiere entertainment destinations known around the world, now has a safe, secure facility for everyone who wants to travel by bicycle to enjoy the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hotels, theaters, museums, nightlife and other major Hollywood venues,” said John Fasana, Metro board chair and mayor pro tem of Duarte.

The Metro Bike Hub will be staffed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. by BikeHub, a Metro contractor.

Although the facility will not provide bikes as part of Metro’s bike-share system currently located throughout downtown Los Angeles, Bike Hub is working on partnerships with local tour operators to rent bikes at the site, Metro officials said.

“Metro’s Bike Hub is a welcome new addition to Hollywood and Vine,” said City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who represents the 13th Council District that includes Hollywood.

“If we want to reduce our reliance on motor vehicles, Los Angeles residents need better, reliable transit options,” he said.

Other Metro bike hubs are planned for Culver City, North Hollywood and Union Station, as well as future transit projects like the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Airport Metro Connector stations. The bike-sharing program is also coming soon to Venice, the Port of Los Angeles and Pasadena.

The Hollywood-Vine Metro Bike Hub was funded in part through a $374,000 Federal Transit Administration grant.

Comments