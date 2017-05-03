Motorcyclist Killed While Fleeing Police

By City News Service

A motorcyclist who was the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant was killed Monday when he collided with another vehicle while fleeing from an officer who tried to pull him over for a routine traffic stop.

The collision happened about 8 a.m. at the intersection of Via Campo and Wilcox Avenue, according to Montebello police and the California Highway Patrol.

An officer tried to make a traffic stop but the rider, who was named in a no-bail arrest warrant, fled northbound on Wilcox Avenue, ran a red light and collided with a vehicle that was eastbound on Via Campo, Montebello police Lt. Julio Calleros said.

The officer did not chase the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Calleros said.

The woman driving the other vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to Calleros, who did not know why the motorcyclist was wanted.

The name of the man, who was in his mid-40s, was withheld pending family notification.

Via Campo was closed between Wilcox and Vail avenues while an investigation was conducted, as was the Wilcox Avenue off-ramp from the eastbound Pomona (60) Freeway.

