New ‘Cal State Apply’ Website Launched

By City News Service

LONG BEACH (CNS) – California State University unveiled a revamped online application website Tuesday, saying the site is more streamlined and user-friendly.

The Cal State Apply website — www.calstate.edu/apply — will officially replace the CSU Mentor web portal on June 1, the start of the application period for the winter quarter.

The website is a centralized online application center for incoming freshman and transfer, graduate and international students. CSU officials said the site will allow students to apply to multiple campuses with one application.

The site “has been designed to improve the experience and simplify the process for the more than 850,000 students who submit online applications to a CSU campus every year,” said Eric Forbes, CSU assistant vice chancellor for academic affairs/academic support. “Eliminating the need to submit multiple applications, easy uploading of supporting documents and additional payment

options are all features that make it more convenient for students.”

Applications for the winter quarter will be accepted June 1-30. For spring 2018, the application period will be Aug. 1-31, and for fall 2018, applications will be accepted from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

Comments