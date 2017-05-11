Southeast Student Artists Recognized

By EGP Staff Report

Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard once again recognized student artist in her district, announcing the winners of her annual art competition.

Rebeka Martinez, a senior at Paramount High School, was the first place winner of the 24th Annual Lucille Roybal-Allard Student Art Competition for her piece “Light That Never Goes Out.” She will receive a $1,000 scholarship, $200 for art supplies, and a trip with a parent to Washington, DC to attend the national art exhibit opening.

Noah Endo, a junior at Paramount High School, won second place for “The Monster of Many Forms”; Kimberly Peña, a Downey High School senior, won third place for her photograph “A Night”; Léana Perez, a Paramount High School senior, won honorable mention for “Behind the Art”; and Adamarys Estrada, a Dr. Maya Angelou High School sophomore won the people’s choice award for “Light in the Depths of Darkness.”

Rebeka will have her entry displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, while the remaining winning students each received a scholarship, money for art supplies and will have their artwork displayed in Congresswoman Roybal-Allard’s District Office in Commerce.

“Once again, the students in this competition have displayed their great artistic talents by producing a range of striking and memorable works,” said Congresswoman Roybal-Allard.

