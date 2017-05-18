Suspect in Eastside Church Assault Arrested

By City News Service

BOYLE HEIGHTS (CNS) – A 50-year-old man is being held in a Los Angeles jail on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman in a Boyle Heights church, and police are seeking additional victims.

The attack occurred around 10:40 a.m. on May 6 in the sacristy of Resurrection Church on Opal Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim defended herself and her resistance caused the man to flee the church grounds in his vehicle, police said. The suspect’s vehicle was later located and impounded by police.

The suspect was identified by police as James Melendez of Los Angeles. He was arrested May 9 on suspicion of assault with the intent to commit sexual assault. He’s being held in lieu of $125,000, according to online inmate records.

Anyone with information about additional victims was asked to call the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Area Detectives-Sex Crimes Detail at (323) 342-8995.

