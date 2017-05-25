Teen Shot, Critically Injured in Boyle Heights

By City News Service

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Thursday while sleeping in an RV in Boyle Heights and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers went just before 2:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in response to multiple calls of shots fired in the residential neighborhood, said Sgt. Miguel Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division.

Officers were stopped by a resident and advised to go to an RV. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found inside, Lopez said.

Police had no suspect or suspect vehicle information and asked anyone who may have information about the crime to come forward.

