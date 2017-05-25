Teen Shot, Critically Injured in Boyle Heights
By City News Service
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head Thursday while sleeping in an RV in Boyle Heights and rushed to a hospital in critical condition, police said.
Officers went just before 2:30 a.m. to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in response to multiple calls of shots fired in the residential neighborhood, said Sgt. Miguel Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollenbeck Division.
Officers were stopped by a resident and advised to go to an RV. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was found inside, Lopez said.
Police had no suspect or suspect vehicle information and asked anyone who may have information about the crime to come forward.Print This Post
May 25, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.