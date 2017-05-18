The Power of a Birth Certificate

Por

The Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles did a wonderful thing for a young woman on May 16; he presented her with a birth certificate, allowing her for the first time in her life to have an official identity.

Before receiving her birth certificate, Nayeli Garcia could not prove she was either an American citizen or a Mexican citizen, making her a woman without a country.

Last year, Mexico changed its laws on obtaining a birth certificate, removing the restriction that kept Mexican citizens living abroad from registering for a birth certificate unless they returned to Mexico.

The change now allows Mexican officials to issue birth certificates to its citizens living outside of Mexico, after their applications have been verified and approved.

Consul General Carlos Garcia de Alba said this new process guarantees the right to an identity to every Mexican national, wherever they might be, and makes them eligible for all the protections and assistance of the Mexican government they are entitled to should they find themselves in a difficult situation.

Sixteen-year-old Nayeli was brought to the U.S. at six months of age. Her parents had not registered her in Mexico before coming to the U.S.

To date, two other birth certificates have been presented in person, one in New York, and the other in Houston, Texas.

Read more about the process in today’s “Sección en Español”. Those interested in applying for a birth certificate can contact the Mexican Consulate office in Los Angeles, located at 2401 W. 6th St. Los Angeles CA, 90057, or call them at (213) 351-6800.

Comments