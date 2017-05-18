The Power of a Birth Certificate
Por
The Consul General of Mexico in Los Angeles did a wonderful thing for a young woman on May 16; he presented her with a birth certificate, allowing her for the first time in her life to have an official identity.
Before receiving her birth certificate, Nayeli Garcia could not prove she was either an American citizen or a Mexican citizen, making her a woman without a country.
Last year, Mexico changed its laws on obtaining a birth certificate, removing the restriction that kept Mexican citizens living abroad from registering for a birth certificate unless they returned to Mexico.
The change now allows Mexican officials to issue birth certificates to its citizens living outside of Mexico, after their applications have been verified and approved.
Consul General Carlos Garcia de Alba said this new process guarantees the right to an identity to every Mexican national, wherever they might be, and makes them eligible for all the protections and assistance of the Mexican government they are entitled to should they find themselves in a difficult situation.
Sixteen-year-old Nayeli was brought to the U.S. at six months of age. Her parents had not registered her in Mexico before coming to the U.S.
To date, two other birth certificates have been presented in person, one in New York, and the other in Houston, Texas.
Read more about the process in today’s “Sección en Español”. Those interested in applying for a birth certificate can contact the Mexican Consulate office in Los Angeles, located at 2401 W. 6th St. Los Angeles CA, 90057, or call them at (213) 351-6800.
Print This Post
May 18, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.