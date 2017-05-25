Trump and Congress Need to Feel Our Pain

By EGP Editorial

Cutting services to the working poor, disabled and children, while upping the funding for defense and slashing taxes for the rich tells Americans exactly where their President’s and Republican priorities lie in their new budgets: and it’s not with the average Joe or Josephine.

Funding for defense will go from $594 billion in 2017 to $722 billion in 2029, while non-defense spending will drop from $619 billion to $429 billion.

Trump’s proposed budget will make massive cuts to Medicaid and food assistance programs for the poor like food stamps and Meals on Wheels for the elderly.

Local communities will lose access to HUD’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program, which provide much needed funding for local housing and other programs in low-income neighborhoods.

These devastating proposed cuts come on the heels of the House Republicans repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which they replaced with a new health care plan that will result in 23 million people losing their health insurance and much higher premiums and fewer health care services for the elderly.

True, the Senate is working on a new health care plan they say will “fix” the problems in the House’s plan, but we can all be sure it will probably still result in cuts that will make coverage impossible to attain for anyone not lucky enough to have insurance through their employer, and maybe make it impossible for many employers to continue to pay for their workers’ health insurance.

While a candidate for president, Trump decried the conditions in cities and neighborhoods where crime and school drop out rates have made it hard for the next generation to succeed, to gain the skills they will need to join the workforce and be productive, tax paying members of society,

But now, his budget plan proposes cuts to the very programs working class Americans need, like after-school programs and early education.

His budget goes after the regulators everyday Americans and consumers rely on to protect them from corporate abuses to our finances and the environment, and even strikes funding for transit and other projects that would fall under his pledge to rebuild the country’s infrastructure.

The budget and health plans will be debated in great detail in the coming days and we urge our readers for their own protection to keep abreast of the changes that may be coming their way.

We resent the way that governments, local, state and federal, have slowly but surely been usurping taxpayers’ authority over the taxes they pay.

While we disagree with slashes to many social programs to cover the cost of slashes to the taxes paid by big corporations and the very rich, we also resent the seemingly unending march to burden low-income and middle-class taxpayers with hundreds to thousands of dollars in new taxes, a nickel, dime or dollar at a time.

Shouldn’t the taxpayers, bosses of our elected spenders, have a greater say over how their money is spent” Shouldn’t those elected spenders follow the people’s priorities?

Change will not happen unless people in large numbers begin to loudly object and take back their power.

Taxpayers need to remember that the telephone, email, public protest and voting in much larger numbers can be used to remind their elected representatives that it is they who are the real governors of this country.

Remember, as long as your electeds have gold plated health insurance and other benefits, it will be hard for them to feel your pain. Maybe it’s time to cut their benefits – so they’ll really know how the rest of America lives.

