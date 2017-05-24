Two Injured in Shooting
By City News Service
EL SERENO – Two men sustained leg wounds in a gang-related shooting Monday in the El Sereno section of Los Angeles.
The shooting was reported a few minutes before 5 p.m. in the area of Oakland Street and Portola Avenue, south of Huntington Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Both victims were taken to a hospitals.
Police said two males who fled in a black Cadillac Escalade SUV walked up to the victims and asked them their gang affiliation before opening fire.
Both victims were shot in the left leg and both were expected to recover, police said.
