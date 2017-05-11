Browse > Home / Boyle Heights, City of Los Angeles, County of Los Angeles, East Los Angeles (LA City), East Los Angeles (Unincorp.), Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, General News / Volunteers Plant Trees at Hollenbeck Park

Volunteers Plant Trees at Hollenbeck Park

By EGP News

Councilmember Jose Huizar (center) celebrates Arbor Day with volunteers at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights. The event, held earlier this month, kicked off a series of tree plantings planned for eight city parks, including several serving residents in the 14th Council District. The addition of more trees will help make our community parks greener and a place for everyone to enjoy, said Huizar, who thanked Sup. Hilda Solis, City Plants and other partners for their participation.

(Office of Councilman Jose Huizar)

(Office of Councilman Jose Huizar)

