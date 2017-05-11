Volunteers Plant Trees at Hollenbeck Park
By EGP News
Councilmember Jose Huizar (center) celebrates Arbor Day with volunteers at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights. The event, held earlier this month, kicked off a series of tree plantings planned for eight city parks, including several serving residents in the 14th Council District. The addition of more trees will help make our community parks greener and a place for everyone to enjoy, said Huizar, who thanked Sup. Hilda Solis, City Plants and other partners for their participation.Print This Post
May 11, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.