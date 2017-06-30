CHP Out In Force for 4th of July
By City News Service
California Highway Patrol officers will be out in force today through Tuesday as they look out for people driving drunk or committing other traffic violations over the Fourth of July weekend.
The CHP’s “maximum enforcement period” will start at 6 p.m. and run through 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, during which all available officers will be assigned to patrol duties, said CHP Commissioner Joe Farrow.
“Officers will be patrolling the roadways this Fourth of July holiday weekend to ensure motorists are arriving safely at their destination,” Farrow said.
During last year’s enforcement effort, when July 4 was on a Monday, the CHP arrested 1,118 motorists on suspicion of DUI statewide. Also, 35 people were killed in collisions investigated by the CHP during that time.
The CHP is joining local law enforcement organizations nationwide in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.
According to the NHTSA, during Fourth of July periods spanning 2011 to 2015, 751 people were killed in DUI-related crashes nationwide.
"Travel at a safe speed, fasten your seat belt, and designate a sober driver if your holiday plans include alcohol," Farrow said. "These choices could save your life or the life of someone you love."
