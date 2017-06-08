Community Calendar: June 8, 2017 – June 14, 2017

By EGP News

Today, Thursday June 8

6-8pm–Know Your Immigration & Minimum Wage Rights Forum at Greater Los Angeles Agency on Deafness. Office of Sup. Hilda Solis, CHIRLA, County Office of Immigrant Affairs will speak & answer questions. Location GLAD Auditorium, 2nd Floor-2222 Laverna Ave. LA 90041. For more info, call (323) 881-4601.

Saturday, June 10

I’m-migrant Festival June 10 at CHIRLA: 2533 W. 3rd St, LA. Celebrate immigrant heritage with free food, music workshops. For more info, call Diana Ramos at (213) 4453.

10am-12pm–Trash Talk: Sustainability Workshop Presented by Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council. Buy less, Recycle Right, Compost More. Location: Eagle Rock City Hall, 2035 Colorado Blvd. LA 90041. For more information, visit www.ernc.la.com.

4-10pm–East LA Film Festival: Storytelling for Empowerment at Parque de los Patos in East LA. Festival will showcase short films by local children & youth portraying tobacco & drug prevention awareness. Park is located at 4801 E. Third St. LA 90022. For more information, call (323) 881-4601.

4-5pm–Etiquette 101 at the City Terrace Library. Teens, need a refresher on the social skills that help you make favorable first impressions? Ms. Hirst will help you brush up on your etiquette skills. Plus, you can find a variety of books on social skills in our teen nonfiction area. Open to ages 12-17. Library located at 4025 E. City Terrace Dr. LA 90063. For more information, call (323) 261-0295.

Tuesday, June 13

2-6pm–Free HIV & STI Screening at the El Sereno Branch Library. Through a partnership with C2PLA, a mobile testing unit will be onsite to administer free, confidential HIV and STI screenings. Open to ages 12 and older. Library located at 5226 S. Huntington Dr. LA 90032. For more information, call (323) 225-9201.

3-4pm–Father’s Day Craft Workshop at the Cypress Park Library. Pre-school aged kids will design a colorful card for Dad. Free. Library is located at 1150 Cypress Ave. LA 90065. For more information, call (323) 224-0039.

Upcoming

Tues, June 13, Wed. June 14, Thurs, June 15

6pm–Three Days, Three Libraries, Three Free CTG Play Readings in Boyle Heights. Watts Village Theatre Company reads “Ochre & Onyx,” the story of an African-American slam poet & Afro-Latina painter caught in the struggle for the soul of poet and father of Langston Hughes. In English, bilingual discussion will follow. Free & open to adults and teens. Dates & Locations: Tues-Benjamin Franklin Library, 2200 E. 1st St.; Wed-Malabar Library, 2801 Wabash Ave.; Thurs-Robert Louis Stevenson Library, 803 Spence St. For more information, call (323) 263-6901.

Clean Slate Clinic: Record Change & Resource Fair June 17 in Huntington Park. Prop. 47allows some convictions to be reduced or removed from a criminal record. Free Event. Attorneys will be available to review your criminal history & identify possible remedies if eligible. Time: 9am-2pm. Location: Ricardo Icaza Workers’ Center, 5400 Pacific Blvd., Huntington Park, 90255.RSVP by calling Margarita Lopez at (213) 446-0110 or by emailing icazaworkerscenter@gmail.com.

LAPD Unity Forum June 17 at San Pascual Park in Highland Park. Join LAPD officers, Councilman Huizar, Childrens Hospital, GRYD, El Centro de Pueblo, Peace Over Violence & other groups for a community BBQ. Park is located at 930 San Pascual Ave. LA 9004 For more info, call Ruben Arellano at (323) 561-3218.

Comments