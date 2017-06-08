Crash Claims Life of Elderly Woman

By City News Service

A 76-year-old woman was identified by the coroner’s office Monday as the person killed when a Dodge Challenger and a small sedan collided in Montebello.

She was Maria Medina of Montebello, said coroner’s Lt. Larry Dietz. The cause of death was multiple blunt trauma.

The crash happened about 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Washington Boulevard and Fifth Street, said Montebello police Lt. L. Jackson.

The woman — who was a passenger in the sedan — was pronounced dead at the scene and a girl in the car girl was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Jackson said. The driver was also injured but the extent of that woman’s injuries were not available.

The man driving the Challenger was not hurt, the lieutenant said.

Washington Boulevard was shut down between Fifth Street and Bluff Road for the police investigation, Jackson said. Neither alcohol nor drugs were believed responsible for the crash.

Comments