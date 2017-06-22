Browse > Home / City of Los Angeles, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, General Noticias / Familia Recibe Bendeción del Arzobispo

Familia Recibe Bendeción del Arzobispo

Por EGP News

En Solidaridad con Todos los Inmigrantes: Una familia recibe una bendición del arzobispo José H. Gómez, durante una misa que unió a miles de personas en oración y celebración del espíritu inmigrante en EE. UU, en la Catedral de Nuestra Señora de Los Ángeles en la cuidad de Los Ángeles el domingo 18 de junio del 2017.

(Archdidiócesis de Los Angeles)

(Archdidiócesis de Los Angeles)

Print This Post Print This Post

Posted by admin · Filed Under City of Los Angeles, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, General Noticias 

June 22, 2017  Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.

Comments

Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.





 characters available

Copyright © 2017 Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Inc. ·