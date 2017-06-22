Familia Recibe Bendeción del Arzobispo
Por EGP News
En Solidaridad con Todos los Inmigrantes: Una familia recibe una bendición del arzobispo José H. Gómez, durante una misa que unió a miles de personas en oración y celebración del espíritu inmigrante en EE. UU, en la Catedral de Nuestra Señora de Los Ángeles en la cuidad de Los Ángeles el domingo 18 de junio del 2017.Print This Post
June 22, 2017 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.