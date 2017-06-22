Family Receives Blessing from Archbishop
By EGP News
In Solidarity With All Immigrants: A family receives a blessing from Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, during a mass that united thousands of people in prayer and celebration of the immigrant spirit in the U.S., at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, in the city of L.A. on Sunday, June 18, 2017.Print This Post
