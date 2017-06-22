Browse > Home / City of Los Angeles, Eastern Group Publications/EGPNews, Eastside Sun, General News / Family Receives Blessing from Archbishop

Family Receives Blessing from Archbishop

By EGP News

In Solidarity With All Immigrants: A family receives a blessing from Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, during a mass that united thousands of people in prayer and celebration of the immigrant spirit in the U.S., at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, in the city of L.A. on Sunday, June 18, 2017.

(Archdiocese of Los Angeles)

(Archdiocese of Los Angeles)

June 22, 2017

